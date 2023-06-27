Kevin Rilott, left, and Ana Kelsey-Powell, exchange their differing opinions outside the Rockton Community Center on Monday where the Talcott Library Board was discussing plans to offer a Drag Queen Q&A event at the library. Protesters opposed to the plan and protesters supporting it filled the street outside the building.
Protesters opposed to plans to hold a Drag Queen event at the Talcott Free Library stand outside the Rockton Community Center on Monday. The library board was meeting inside the building as protests raged outside.
Protesters who supported plans for a Drag Queen event at the Talcott Free Library chant outside the Rockton Community Center on Monday. Protesters who spoke for and against the plan traded verbal slogans as the library board met inside the center.
