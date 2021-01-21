BELOIT—Beloit School District Superintendent finalist Lorenzo Russell was named in an August 2018 lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division.
Russell was named with multiple employees in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) in the original complaint. The plaintiff, teacher Dennis Wondrak, made 11 allegations including that he was exposed to a hostile and discriminatory work environment based on gender and age, retaliation, breach of good faith and fair dealing and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller said the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) was aware of the filing and the candidate made no attempt to conceal the information. The judge dismissed claims against individual defendants.
Miller submitted the following comment: “Wondrak v. CMSD, et al., is an employment action that was filed on August 28, 2018, against the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and eight individual employees of the District, including Mr. Lorenzo Russell, who is the supervisor of the principal who supervised the involved employee (Wondrak) in this legal case. The District filed a motion to dismiss the case in its entirety. On December 6, 2019, Judge Christopher Boyko entered an order dismissing all claims against all individual defendants. They are no longer parties to the case.”