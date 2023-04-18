Adalyn Chadwick poses next to a statue of Chief Clancy Wiggum from "The Simpsons." The Beloit girl has Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome. She was granted a trip to the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village in Florida.
BELOIT — Adalyn Chadwick, age 14, was recently granted a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village, a resort located in Central Florida’s Theme Parks.
The Beloit girl, who has Pitt-Hopkins syndrome (PTHS), a rare, neurological disorder, and her family stayed in the space cottage, which is one of the many cottages among Dream Village. This fairytale resort includes a swimming pool, miniature golf course, playground and other activities for its guests.
According to Nikkie Chadwick, Adalyn’s mother, they were on the waiting list at the Sunshine Foundation for four years, partly due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the family’s experience with the Sunshine Foundation was overall a positive one and Nikkie Chadwick praised the Dream Village in particular for being accessible and geared towards special needs children.
“Adalyn had a great time at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village and the parks,” said Adalyn’s family in the official press release. “Thank you for giving her this wish!”
The Sunshine Foundation was founded in 1976 and according to their website, its mission statement is to answer “the dreams of children, ages 3 through 18, who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, and whose families have limited income.”
Examples of “lifelong chronic conditions” that the Sunshine Foundation’s beneficiaries have include spina bifida, cerebral palsy, low-functioning autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, trauma from abuse, and more.
This foundation has served more than 40,000 children in the United States since its inception and it is able to grant “wishes” for children who may be turned away from other organizations that require a life-threatening diagnosis before granting a child’s wish.
The most common requests include visits to Disney World, Sea World, Legoland, Universal Studios, or other such parks. However, the Sunshine Foundation also provides shopping sprees and installs outdoor play sets, special needs equipments, and more.
Adalyn and her family’s “Dream Come True” trip was granted by the Sunshine Foundation and made possible by a grant from the DSF Charitable Foundation.