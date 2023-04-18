Dream Village vacation

Adalyn Chadwick poses next to a statue of Chief Clancy Wiggum from "The Simpsons." The Beloit girl has Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome. She was granted a trip to the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village in Florida.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Adalyn Chadwick, age 14, was recently granted a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village, a resort located in Central Florida’s Theme Parks.

The Beloit girl, who has Pitt-Hopkins syndrome (PTHS), a rare, neurological disorder, and her family stayed in the space cottage, which is one of the many cottages among Dream Village. This fairytale resort includes a swimming pool, miniature golf course, playground and other activities for its guests.