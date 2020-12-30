SOUTH BELOIT — The Sunnyside cannabis dispensary in South Beloit has seen continued success as city officials say they hope the development could lead to future economic growth in the area.
The 7,200-square-foot South Beloit dispensary is currently the largest marijuana selling facility in the state of Illinois, and is located right off Interstate 39/90 on the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.
Cresco Labs Communication Officer Jason Erkes said the South Beloit location has “out-performed” projected demand since opening last summer, with the location seeing around 5,000 to 7,000 customers weekly.
“We’ve been welcomed with open arms,” Erkes said. “We view every city that we are in as being a partnership and we are thankful for every opportunity. South Beloit was definitely forward-thinking in its approach.”
Erkes said COVID-19 has hampered the company’s educational outreach efforts, noting that the cannabis products at Sunnyside have helped people manage things like anxiety or depression during the stressful year that is 2020.
“We are normalizing the cannabis buying process and making it as comfortable as going to a GNC, Whole Foods or Starbucks,” Erkes said. “We’re making sure we are communicating to people the benefits of cannabis, along with communicating the dosing regulations and extensive testing that goes into our products.”
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said Sunnyside has been an outstanding addition to the city’s economic base, noting that no enforcement issues or complaints have been reported by the South Beloit Police Department to the South Beloit City Council.
“We really feel that Sunnyside has been a bright spot for us,” Rehl said. “Every step of the way their team has been cooperative and open. They’ve responded to the strong demand with additional parking. We really are optimistic that this will bring more economic growth to the area.”
Rehl added the city expects to receive tax revenue information from the State of Illinois sometime in January, with the city previously projecting to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue, and possibly up to $1 million in new tax revenue.
Under the law that legalized recreational marijuana sales in Illinois, municipalities are allowed to impose a sales tax of up to 3% on marijuana dispensaries.
Under the development agreement, the developer, 2018 DT South Beloit, will receive 75% of the revenue of that 3% sales tax for seven years. The city would retain 25% of the revenue from that 3% sales tax during the seven year period.