JANESVILLE—By Monday afternoon, most of the snow that fell Sunday night had melted to slush and some unusual fireworks that lit up the night sky were gone, too.
Mother Nature capped off an otherwise nonwhite Christmas weekend with about an inch of slushy snow that covered the grass. But it was the lightning and thunder that sparked and roared over Rock County between about 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Sunday that was most unusual.
Thundersnow, as meteorologists call it, showed itself during the short-lived snowfall Sunday.
National Weather Service meteorologist J.J. Wood said that the unusual phenomenon of thundersnow—lightning and thunder that occurs during a winter snowfall—was reported Sunday night as a cold-air winter storm that packed ice, snow and rainfall clashed with wet, warmer air rising fast across the southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois and northeastern Iowa.
“Any real strong systems that have a lot of upward motion and lift where it’s pulling warm, moist air into the upper atmosphere, sometimes with those conditions there is just a little bit of unstable air, and that’s where you can have thunderstorms occur along with snow,” Wood said.
What’s more unusual, Wood indicated, is that for all the boom and flash, not much snow fell.
“When you have thundersnow, you’re typically going to get intense snowfall rates along with it of at least one or two inches of snow per hour. In this case, the storm moved through Janesville relatively quickly, so you didn’t get that heavy snowfall along with the thunder,” Wood said.
Wood said that across the U.S., thundersnows happen every year, but they’re rare. The National Weather Service and other meteorological groups normally only record five or six such events across the whole country in a given year.
It is more common in the upper Midwest, where proximity to the Great Lakes impacts snowfall, creating conditions where cold-air winter storm fronts are more likely to clash with warmer, wetter air and create slow-moving snow squalls that can linger for hours and drop heavy snows.
Wood said the lightning and thunder that accompany thundersnow come as warm, moist air rises rapidly and creates electrically charged ice particles that clash with charged particles in an approaching, low-pressure cold front.
Long-term forecasts call for spells of snow on Tuesday, with a likelihood of maybe 1 or 2 inches of snow accumulating around Janesville early in the day. But Wood said it’s likely that warming throughout the day will melt the little snow that does accumulate.
Conditions do not seem favorable for more lightning and thunder to come with the additional snow. Wood said the next chance of any measurable snow would come later in the week, if not over the weekend, according to long-range forecasts.