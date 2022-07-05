Patrick Kniffin, left, and Scott Porter were among the many volunteers helping at a past Sun Valley Presbyterian Church Strawberry Festival. This year the festival is set for July 9 when visitors will be treated to many strawberry delights.
Sun Valley Presbyterian Church is gearing up to host its annual Strawberry Festival from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on July 9. Pancakes, crepes, sundaes, sandwiches, a bake sale, crafters, a kids' carnival and more will be offered.
BELOIT—From strawberry crepes to strawberry sundaes, everything soon will be coming up berries at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church.
The annual Strawberry Festival is open to the public and is set for 7 a.m.—3 p.m. on Saturday at the church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive. The celebration will occur both outside on the grounds and inside in the lower level of the church.
The event includes breakfast, lunch and dessert fare plus a kids’ carnival, face painting, local crafters and artisans, a bake sale and basket raffles.
“We are known for our basket raffles,” said Caryn Mellom, chair of the festival planning committee.
Strawberry Festival was first held in the 1980s and 1990s. Then there was a break for a while until it came back in 2009, Mellom said.
“We revamped it and condensed it,” she said.
The annual event takes a lot of manpower, she said. That includes church members volunteering as well as friends and family members, Mellom said.
That also means a whole lot of strawberries, between 320 and 360 pounds worth. The berries will be offered with pancakes, crepes, sundaes and more.
“We have a huge, round pancake griddle we borrow and a bunch of people who make the crepes,” Mellom said.
Breakfast is served from 7—11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes or crepes, sausages, strawberries and beverage. Lunch is offered from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. and includes hot dogs or pulled pork sandwiches; turkey or veggie wraps, chips and beverages. Dessert items are offered from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. and include strawberry or vanilla ice cream; strawberry floats, strawberry shortcake and sundaes. Slushies also will be served.
When asked why the church keeps offering the event, Mellom responded: “It’s rewarding; we don’t just do it for ourselves.”
Money raised from the festival go to help local agencies such as Caritas, Family Promise, Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit and more. Some of the money brought in also is sent to the Presbyterian Disaster Relief Fund, she said.