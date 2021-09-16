01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE - A Sun Prairie man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl is now charged in the case, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. 

Evansville police opened an investigation after a 16-year-old reported that William S. Walker, 32, had forced himself on her without consent on Sept. 1, 2020. 

Walker is charged with first-degree sexual assault, with the charge being filed on Sept. 14 in Rock County Circuit Court. 