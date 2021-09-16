hot Sun Prairie man charged with sexual assault Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Sep 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - A Sun Prairie man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl is now charged in the case, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Evansville police opened an investigation after a 16-year-old reported that William S. Walker, 32, had forced himself on her without consent on Sept. 1, 2020. Walker is charged with first-degree sexual assault, with the charge being filed on Sept. 14 in Rock County Circuit Court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sexual Assault Evansville Police Rock County Circuit Court Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit woman charged after allegedly leaving young children unattended for over 12 hours BMHS student arrested in Portland Avenue homicide Three adults injured at BMHS on Thursday Woman's body found in Janesville home Beloit man arrested, faces drug charges Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime