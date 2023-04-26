Dennis Weiland, project engineer with the City of Beloit, explains some of the improvements planned for street reconstruction on portions of Elm and Oak streets and on Roosevelt Avenue during a public presentation on Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School
BELOIT -- More street reconstruction projects are in store for residents of Beloit's west side this summer, as plans have been made for projects on portions of Elm and Oak streets and Roosevelt Avenue.
Residents had a chance to learn about the projects during a public meeting Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School.
Plans are for reconstruction in the 700 block of Elm Street, the 700 block of Oak Street and the 500 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
"Plans call for a full reconstruction, taking out the existing pavement, curbs and driveway aprons," said Dennis Weiland, project engineer with the city of Beloit.
Sidewalks will be replaces as needed, he said and pedestrian ramps will be updated to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Water mains in the area, which currently are 4 inches in diameter, will be upgraded to 8 inches. Also, anyone with lead water lines will have them replaced with plastic lines up to the property line.
City residents will not be assessed for any part of the cost of construction project.
West Grand Avenue reconstruction
Earlier this month, another road construction public meeting was held at Hackett Elementary School. That meeting dealt with reconstruction on West Grand Avenue. The first phase of that project will involve West Grand Avenue from Hackett to Eighth Street, which is planned for this summer. The second phase, which will involve West Grande Avenue from Eighth Street to Bluff Street, is slated for the summer of 2024.
Both the project on Elm, Oak and Roosevelt, and the first phase of the West Grand Avenue project are expected to begin in June.
Like the Grand Avenue project, the streets will be closed to through traffic during the construction, but people who live in the construction area will be able to have access to their homes.
E & N Hughes Company Inc. out of Monroe earned the contract for the project. The Beloit City Council is expected to officially award the contract at its meeting on Monday. The project cost is about $1.1 million.
The project is expected to take about two and a half months, Weiland said, but he noted the time the project takes is largely weather dependent.