Street reconstruction project
Dennis Weiland, project engineer with the City of Beloit, explains some of the improvements planned for street reconstruction on portions of Elm and Oak streets and on Roosevelt Avenue during a public presentation on Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School

 CLINT WOLF/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT -- More street reconstruction projects are in store for residents of Beloit's west side this summer, as plans have been made for projects on portions of Elm and Oak streets and Roosevelt Avenue.

Residents had a chance to learn about the projects during a public meeting Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School.