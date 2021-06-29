BELOIT—Five-day-a-week and in-person summer school is underway in the School District of Beloit with students studying math and reading, as well as taking part in activities such as gardening and cheerleading.
The district is offering summer school June 22 through July 29 for elementary and intermediate students and June 14 through Aug. 6 for high school students. Families can sign-up for one, two, or all three sessions for a total of six weeks for elementary and intermediate students. High school students have the opportunity to participate in a four or eight-week session.
The district continues to follow all the safety protocols set forth in Term 4, including requiring all staff and students to wear masks, complete the student COVID-19 screener before entering school and maintain social distance.
Summer School Principal Brandye Hereford said students are learning and getting exercise in summer school at Merrill, Robinson, Hackett and Todd elementary schools.
The elementary program kicks off at 7:45 a.m with kids having breakfast and social emotional learning until 8:15 a.m. Kids remain until 12:15 p.m. daily. They attend literacy camp through Scholastic, reading with teachers as well as independently. They use the Go math curriculum, used during the school year.
Hereford said students were tested this spring to see where they were at academically, information which is used to help place them in summer school.
“Right now we are focusing on figuring out where they are and expanding upon that knowledge,” she said.
Hereford said summer school has been a smooth transition for students as they had adapted after having in-person school for two days a week during the cohort model this spring. She said there was lots of focus in the spring on positive behavior intervention and support (PBIS) with students learning to wear their masks and other expected behaviors.
The most kids in one class in summer school is 20 students.
“It’s really good practice to be back in a group,” she added.
At 10:30 a.m. students begin rotating through enrichment activities such as physical education, a maker space and more. At Merrill, for example, students can take a nature education and gardening class.
“It’s pretty amazing how excited kids are to be out there,” Hereford said.
Hereford said students have been pulling weeds and will be planting flowers and vegetables next week. During the rain this week they were working on making sticks and decorative stones to go in the garden.
After July 4 students will begin learning to use the Lu Interactive Playground system, an interactive projector with a myriad of educational games incorporating movement. For example, kids can do math problems or spell words and throw a virtual ball at the correct answer with the screen responding.
“It has a physical education component period to be used in the gym but also carries academic applications. We are super excited to get this running this summer. It’s one more way to engage students,” she said.
Summer school Principal Roberto Moreno-Diaz said summer school is running for fourth through eighth graders at Fruzan and Cunningham intermediates. Students begin at 8:10 a.m. with breakfast and head to class at 8:25 a.m. Each day students at Cunningham kick off the day with the Pledge of Allegiance.
“With a military background it’s a priority for me to keep that going,” Moreno-Diaz said.
There are four blocks for students. Core classes are English, writing, math, music and physical education. Some of the more fun classes include a class about detectives, games, creative writing, cheerleading and more.
After lunch and recess, everyone is dismissed.
While there are enrichment classes, Moreno-Diaz said it’s run much like a regular school day.
“We have high expectations but at the same time, I always remind our students we are here to have fun, and learn as much as we can,” Moreno-Diaz said.
Moreno-Diaz said students tell him they like summer school and they want to be there.
“We are creating a summer environment where everybody is included and feeling welcome and I think it’s been a success,” he said.