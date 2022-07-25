BELOIT—The Summer Gospel Jam is returning to Beloit after a long seven-year hiatus.
The musical event will be held from 2—7 p.m. Sunday at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park at 1160 Riverside Drive.
In 2015, the City of Beloit held Gospel in the Park. The original event was part of a strategic plan by Visit Beloit to host several events throughout the city.
“Several of our local musicians wanted to have an event like this again and reached out to Tara Dunn, who led the last event, and asked if her previous committee would assist us in hosting Summer Gospel Jam 2022,” said Carol Hendrix, Summer Gospel Jam Production Coordinator.
This event is free and open to the public. The family oriented event will provide live performances by 16 different gospel style groups. Some of these groups include Beloit Life Center Praise and Worship Team, Men of Fountain and the New Zion Baptist Church Angel Choir.
There also will be two special guests from Milwaukee—Anthony McGahee and Praise Motivated.
“The (special guests) have performed at venues across the country and will bring an atmosphere of youthfulness, excitement and spirit to our community,” Hendrix said. “Their director, McGahee, has honed his choral prowess by conducting for Josh Groban, directing for Dorinda Clark-Cole, and training many academy choirs.”
The event promises visitors the chance to learn about gospel music as well as celebrate it, Hendrix said.
“Our focus will not totally be on the experience, but on the aesthetic of gospel music, appreciating its creation and artistic beauty,” Hendrix said. “EBC Soul will present a musical interlude highlighting how gospel has inspired a variety of American music genres in the 20th Century”
This event brings musicians from the community and the surrounding area to present gospel to those who might not be familiar with it.
“Our Summer Gospel Jam is a community family event filled with food, fellowship and some great performances,” Hendrix said.
There will be multiple food vendors available at the event. Some of the food vendors include T’s Taco N A Bag, Lil Frank’s BBQ, and funnel cakes and ice cream.
Brown’s Urban and Bougie, Jascenta Candles and 21 Roses are a few of the non-food vendors that will be present for guests to check out.
The team hopes to make this event an annual tradition. The Summer Gospel Jam team will be accepting donations or sponsors to make this a recurring phenomenon.
“The Summer Gospel Jam Team is hosting the event and it’s being funded by donations from our local churches, School District of Beloit, individual donors, vendors and the sacrifice of these singers and musicians’ time and talent,” Hendrix noted.
The team behind Summer Gospel Jam invites the public to bring chairs and blankets to relax and listen to music.
For any questions or information concerning donating or participating in the event, Dunn can be reached at:(608) 931-1730 or summergospeljamteam@gmail.com.
Dunn and Hendrix also wanted to recognize individuals who are helping put this event together and who will help in hosting the event. They are: Tasha Bell, Regina Hendrix,Anjanette Barnett Sherrod, Brenda Jones Harper, Lahoma Anderson and O’Malley Lomax.