BELOIT—A Sullivan, Wisconsin man was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly causing a traffic crash while intoxicated near the intersection of Cranston Road and Oxford Lane, according to Beloit police.
Christopher A. Dimas, 35, was arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) second offense after officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 9:45 p.m.
An investigation showed that Dimas crossed the center line prior to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection.
No injuries were reported by police.