The vehicle of a subject who was pursued by Beloit police is seen near State Street in Downtown Beloit. The subject jumped from the vehicle and then ran into the Rock River in an attempt to flee from police.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — A male subject was pulled out of the Rock River Thursday morning after he led Beloit police on a chase through the city.

The subject was being sought by Beloit police due to a situation that occurred Wednesday, according to Sgt. Brian Daugherty of the Beloit Police Department. Police found the subject and a pursuit began around 10:05 a.m. on the West Side of Beloit near Liberty and Hackett.

