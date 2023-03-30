The vehicle of a subject who was pursued by Beloit police is seen near State Street in Downtown Beloit. The subject jumped from the vehicle and then ran into the Rock River in an attempt to flee from police.
BELOIT — A male subject was pulled out of the Rock River Thursday morning after he led Beloit police on a chase through the city.
The subject was being sought by Beloit police due to a situation that occurred Wednesday, according to Sgt. Brian Daugherty of the Beloit Police Department. Police found the subject and a pursuit began around 10:05 a.m. on the West Side of Beloit near Liberty and Hackett.
The pursuit ended on State Street near the Ironworks Hotel when the subject jumped out of his car while it was still in motion. The vehicle continued and crashed into some trees. The subject then went into the Rock River.
Crews from the Beloit Fire Department were able to throw a life ring to the subject and they pulled him to shore.
The water rescue team from the fire department deployed near the Shirland Avenue Bridge, which had the nearest boat ramp available to launch water rescue craft. However, the subject was pulled to safety before water rescue teams were needed.
The subject was taken to an area hospital, but he did not seem to have suffered any serious injury, Daugherty said.
The name of the subject was not released and no charges against the subject were released.