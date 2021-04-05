BELOIT—A Sturtevant man faces multiple charges after he allegedly struck a woman and threatened her with a knife on March 31 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Michael G. Link, 43, allegedly got into an altercation with a woman regarding some alleged stolen property near the Water Pump Station just west of the Beloit Post Office at 300 Mill Street, the complaint said.
The woman told police Link followed her to the Beloit Police Department parking lot making threats to cut her while holding a knife, per the complaint.
Link is charged with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon as a repeater, carrying a concealed knife as a repeater and felony intimidation of a victim as a repeater.