BELOIT—A Sturtevant, Wisconsin man was arrested following a dispute on Wednesday with a woman over a cellphone that led to an altercation on Mill Street, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Michael G. Link, 43, was arrested following a dispute with a woman that started near the Beloit water services pump house by the Beloit Post Office close to the Rock River.
The woman ran to the Beloit Police Department parking lot where Link was taken into custody. He was in possession of a knife at the time of his arrest, police said.
Link was arrested on possible charges of disorderly conduct while armed, battery, and carrying a concealed weapon.