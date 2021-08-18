SOUTH BELOIT — A little nervous, a little excited describes both parents and their offspring at Clark Elementary School in South Beloit as Illinois opened for the first day back to school on Wednesday.
As students were walked to the front doors of Clark, there were many hugs given and a few tears shed. But the staff and administration offered plenty of help and enthusiasm as they welcomed the students back and assisted them down the corridors.
Parents had mixed feelings about their children being in school as opposed to remote learning.
Megan King, mother of three, said she was glad students were back in the classroom.
“I am ready for the first day of school. I have a kindergartner, a fourth grader and an eighth grader,” she said.
King said she did not like the remote learning experience last year.
“I am a single mother of three and I work and I’m not a teacher,” she said.
Arnulfo Casique, father of two children at Clark, said he was excited but a little apprehensive about kids being back in school because the concern about COVID-19 is still present.
“But I think it will be alright,” he said.
Principal Matt Roer said he was pleased with the return of the students and how things went on Wednesday.
“It went very smoothly,” he said.
The new parking lot, and added lane options for parents and buses to drop kids off, helped immensely, he said.
As for the friendly demeanor of the staff, “We have a good school culture, they’re here because they want to be here,” Roer said.
What’s different this year is that all of the students are in the classroom unless they have a medical reason not to be there, Roer said. Last year, some opted to do remote classroom learning at home.
Per the Winnebago County Health Department, the State of Illinois and the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), everyone inside the school building is required to wear masks, they can remove them outside or to eat, Roer said. Students also are placed 3 feet apart in the classroom, he said. Clark has an enrollment of 220 pupils in pre-school, kindergarten and first grade.
At Riverview Elementary School, “It was great to see all the kids come back. There were a lot of smiling faces,” said Principal Tim Doherty.
Enrollment at the second through fourth grade school is 185, he said.
Besides an improved parking lot, the school also added a new walking path around the playground area for the students, Doherty said.
At Prairie Hill School, in South Beloit which is in a separate District, the first day of school will be (today) Thursday, said Principal Kevin Finnegan.
“We are really excited; we are returning to our pre-Covid19 schedule,” he said. That means students will attend from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. instead of the shorter day they had last year.
“It’s a good news story for us, no remote learning this year and kids will be able to move around in the building,” he said.
However, all will still need to wear a mask inside the building and practice social distancing.
Prairie Hill has an enrollment of 446 students this year in Pre-school through fourth grades.