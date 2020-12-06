Frances J. Kochicas has been described as a woman ahead of her time, independent, fashionable and funny.
Frances, 97, died on Nov. 25 in Columbia Falls, Montana, but she is remembered by many in the Stateline Area.
Ted Zierath, member of the South Beloit Board of Education for 29 years, said he remembered Mrs. Kochicas and that his wife, especially remembers her.
Rosalie Zierath, a 1970 graduate of South Beloit High School said Mrs. Kochicas was her home economics teacher.
“She was a lot of fun and she had a lot of neat ideas,” Zierath said.
The teacher also was stylish.
“She was real fashionable with clothing and jewelry,” Zierath recalled.
When a group of students presented Kochicas with the idea of forming a pompom squad, she brought it forward to the principal and after some discussion the idea was accepted. The teacher also supported the pompom squad further.
“She became the instructor for it,” Zierath said. “All of the pompom girls bought their own uniforms; this really brings back memories.”
Kochicas and her husband, George (Chick), and their four children lived in Beloit for many years. George Kochicas owned the Royal Cleaners.
Nancy Konowal, also a retired South Beloit teacher, spoke of Kochicas as fun-loving and generous.
“I remember Fran; she was crazy—in a good way. She would dress-up for the football pep rallies like Elvira (mistress of 1988s dark movies) in high heels and a black wig and dance on the gym floor with her arms up in the air.”
Then she’d be joined by a male teacher and they would dance ‘50s rock’n’roll to the amusement of the students and staff, she said.
“She was also quite generous; I admired her diamond ring and she let me try it on. She said, “’Why don’t you wear it the rest of the day?’”
Konowal said Kochicas was also a very social person and attended school functions regularly. She also was fashionable.
“She always was very nicely dressed.”
After retiring from full-time work, Kochicas later worked as a substitute teacher, Konowal recalled.
Frances Kochicas acquired many friends, including her neighbors, the Miller family, who lived just around the corner from her family near Strong Elementary School.
Mrs. Kochicas and Mrs. Miller often visited together and enjoyed each other’s company.
“She would coffee klatch with my mother,” said Carol (Miller) Healless.
Healless said she has many memories of her childhood neighbor.
Among them were her cooking skills.
“She was an incredible Greek cook. She made incredible grape leaves.”
Healless also recalled trends with which Kochicas had fun.
“I remember when she bought the aluminum Christmas tree, the kind with the blossoms on the end and the revolving color lights. We kids thought that was great.”
Another memory of those days was the Kochicas swimming pool, she said.
“They were the first ones in the neighborhood to have a swimming pool; we had some good times,” Healless said. “I have wonderful memories of her; she was just a wonderful woman.”
Frances Kochicas was born in Rockford and earned a Bachelor of Art degree in 1946 from Rockford College. She also served as a Rock County Supervisor from 1968 until 1980. She went on to earn a Master’s Degree in school administration from Northern Illinois University in 1980 and retired from full-time teaching at South Beloit High School in 1994.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.