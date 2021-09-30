BELOIT—School District of Beloit and Beloit Police Department leaders say the safety of the students in the district is a top priority for both groups in the wake of a loaded handgun being found in a student’s backpack on Sept. 10 at Beloit Memorial High School.
On that day, Beloit police responded to the high school after a BMHS student was identified as a suspect in the Sept. 3 fatal shooting on Portland Avenue. A 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting.
Rock County Circuit Court records claim Dante T. Wilson, 15, was sitting in a third-floor classroom of the high school as authorities closed in. A school administrator told Wilson to leave his backpack next to his desk before escorting him out of the classroom.
A Beloit police officer confiscated the backpack containing the 9-millimeter handgun. The handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber with nine bullets in the magazine. A fired cartridge casing found at the scene of the shooting matching ammunition in the gun, court records show.
Wilson was arrested without incident and he remains in custody at the Rock County Youth Services Center.
In unique circumstances, Beloit schools can be placed on “soft” or “hard” lockdowns. Soft lockdowns are initiated if conditions exist outside the building that could potentially present a threat to staff or student safety. Students are contained within the building and sometimes within each classroom.
Hard lockdowns are initiated when there is the potential for an immediate threat within the building with no one being able to enter or exit the building, with staff and students required to remain in a secure place.
In the wake of Wilson’s arrest, some Beloit residents and district parents asked if metal detectors are needed at the high school and questioned the porous nature of the school district’s security protocols.
Other incidents involving weapons at school buildings have occurred in the past.
In January of 2020, a 14-year-old student at Todd Elementary School was arrested after the student brought an unloaded gun to school in a backpack. The student’s stepfather, Brian Walker, then 36, was arrested and cited for reckless use of a weapon at the time of the incident. In March of 2020, he pleaded no contest and was found guilty in the case. He was fined $389, court records showed.
Physical altercations at various school buildings also pose a challenge for school resource officers, security and staff.
Just this Wednesday, eight students were arrested following a fight near the high school cafeteria. During the incident, an officer was injured and transported for medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Physical altercations between students have also led to deadly consequences in the past.
In the shooting death of Treron L. White, on March 11, 2019, court records show a fight between students prompted an additional street fight that escalated into a gun fight. Gregory A. Carter, 32, of Beloit, and Anthony L. Sims III, 28, of Rockford, were found guilty in the incident following a jury trial. Carter was sentenced to 10 years in prison with four years of post-release supervision for the recklessly endangering safety charge, along with concurrent sentences of two years in prison and two years supervision for the felony bail jumping charge and nine months in prison for the misdemeanor bail jumping charge. Sims was sentenced to 10 years in prison and four years of post-release supervision.
Some unique circumstances, including incidents involving students in crisis, have also occurred. On Sept. 9, three adults were injured when a high school student suffered a mental health crisis during an outburst.
School District of Beloit Safety and Security Coordinator Ryan Turner said random backpack checks and hand-held metal detector checks upon entering the high school can be given.
“The protocols and safety measures we have in place are used as a model to other districts across the country. We work with Emergency Planning Solutions to ensure that we keep updated and trained in best practices. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our number one priority,” Turner said.
When asked if extra security screening measures should be taken in the district, Board of Education President Megan Miller said, “like anything else, there is always room for improvement and safety is of utmost importance.”
“As a parent with children in the district, based on what I know, I do feel safe and comfortable sending them to school, and they feel safe, as well,” Miller said.
Miller said she would be open to the district hosting a discussion on how to improve current security practices, and to “make what we currently have in place even better.”
A major part of school security in the district falls to the Beloit Police Department’s School Resource Officer (SRO) program. Currently there are three SROs designated by the department to serve in Beloit schools. One SRO is stationed at Beloit Memorial High School while two other resource officers spend time primarily at the district’s intermediate schools.
New this year, resource officers are not wearing regular patrol uniforms and participation has increased to engage elementary school-aged students to help build early bonds and positive memories with police, according to Beloit Police Sgt. Jamie Linder.
“We’re making it more tailored to the benefit of the kids and we are trying to work that into a feeder system into our elementary schools,” Linder said.
Linder, who oversees the SRO program, spent years previously working in Beloit schools in what she called one of the most rewarding experiences of her career in law enforcement.
“It’s an opportunity to engage with the youth of our community and we’re there to develop positive relationships and establish trust,” Linder said.
Most often, school resource officers find themselves as mediators in student conflicts, and that element of the job makes it far different and more delicate than on-the-street police work.
Having the officers stationed in their respective schools helps build and maintain relationships, Linder added.
“I think the huge thing with the SRO position is that they become a familiar face interacting at lunches and they are there getting used to the culture of their school building,” Linder said.
In the event of a physical altercation, Linder says officers first and foremost look to maintain the safety of all students. In her time as a resource officer, Linder says many students came up to her with concerns about a fellow student and provided details from an incident that led her to make situations safer.
“Having these connections where students are comfortable to reach out, that’s a huge piece of what we are trying to do in keeping an entire school safe. That helps us better make a safe game plan,” Linder said.
To those who disagree with resource officers being placed in Beloit schools, Linder urged those who are concerned to reach out to the district to get a better understanding of the relationship between students and the officers.
“I was able to build relationships that were bigger than law enforcement and I still get recognized years later when I am out by former students,” Linder said. “If you are worried about what they are doing in a building, learn what they do for a day. I would be very sad to see programs from across the country not be renewed or be discontinued. It’s an amazing opportunity for law enforcement officers to make positive impacts on young lives.”