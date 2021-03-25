BELOIT — Interest remains strong in vouchers to attend Rock County Christian School (RCCS).
The school has received 241 applications for school vouchers for the 2021-2022 academic year. Of those, 191 are continuing students who currently are enrolled and 50 are new students interested in the school.
Head of School Ron Gruber said most of the 50 who applied as first-time students should be able to obtain a school voucher. He said he’s only aware of one student who applied to attend the new Lincoln Academy, and it doesn’t appear the new public charter school is taking away any significant number of students from RCCS.
Staff at RCCS are helping parents apply for school vouchers as the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program’s application period for the 2021-22 school year runs Feb. 1 through April 15. Those who wish to apply can apply at https://sms.dpi.wi.gov/ChoiceParent/ on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.
Enrollment continues to climb at RCCS. This year there are 260 total students at its Beloit campus for grade 6 through 12 at 916 Bushnell St. and its Janesville campus at 5122 S. Driftwood Dr., for grades K5 through 5. Of those total students, 240 are choice students.
“Nearly 91% of students get a school voucher, up from 84% last year,” Gruber said.
The student enrollment number is up from 240 last year. The small class sizes are a big draw, Gruber said, with the school having classes ranging from 12 to 28 students per class depending on the grade.
Gruber said the school could take up to 50 more students for next school year for a total capacity of 300.
Monday marked 100 days of in-person school. The school has been in person 78% of the year. The school only had a few positive cases of COVID-19, but had some staff and students that had to quarantine due to exposure.
Gruber said about 50% of staff are fully vaccinated.
The Beloit campus is almost 60% White; 25% Hispanic, 6% Black and 8% Multiracial. The Janesville campus is 37% White, 35% Hispanic, 17% Black and 11% Multiracial.
For more information on applying before the April 15 deadline people can call 608-757-1000. Tours of the school can be scheduled by appointment. For more information visit http://rccs.us/.
A staff member can meet with families who need help completing their applications, Gruber said.