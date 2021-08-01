JANESVILLE—For many families, the Rock County 4-H Fair’s livestock barns and the carnival rides and midway—the basic elements of a fair itself—proved the main draws as the fair returned last week after a COVID-19 pandemic-driven hiatus in 2020.
On Friday, the fair hauled in 18,031 people, the fair’s business office reported Sunday. That was the biggest single-day headcount at the gates for any fair in the last five years.
And it looked by Sunday afternoon that a strong turnout for the rodeo and bull-riding show would cap off overall fair attendance this year at 65,000 or 70,000. That’s roughly on pace with fair attendance in 2018 and 2019, the most recent year the fair was held.
That was despite a slow start in attendance amid sweltering weather and a thunderstorm threat in the first part of fair week.
Rock County 4-H Fair Board President Ryan George said “the weather turned at just the right time for us.”
Along with breezy, mid-70s weather Friday, most of Saturday and Sunday came sizeable crowds like Friday’s and the 11,000 who attended Saturday.
At one point last Friday, the line for the Tilt-A-Whirl ride wrapped around the platform twice.
“After a year off the fair, it was clear people were obviously ready for something to do,” George said. “And they chose the Rock County fair’s carnival as the thing to do. You often assume it’ll be the big music acts at night that draw the crowds, but this year it was the actual carnival that was the main attraction.”
As a bustling Sunday crowd moved around the carnival’s concourse, one woman walked past, double-fisting corn dogs—three in each hand. A granddad showed his granddaughter a 1941 Allis Chalmers tractor that sat silent under a partly sunny sky as carnival rides spun in the background. A breeze ruffled the roofs of vendor tents and a big, American flag flying high in the middle of the fairgrounds.
Back at the grandstand, a plowed dirt arena awaited as rodeo cowboys in Stetson hats, checkered shirts and tight Wrangler jeans hitched their belts and paced behind the bullpens, waiting in front of an overflow crowd for the 4 p.m. start of the fair’s entertainment grand finale: The Big League Bull Riders rodeo.
George said the fair saw a relative falling off of participation in animal showing. He said the livestock barns were far from barren, but this year served as a low-water mark for youth entries in many livestock categories.
Beef, George said, was one exception. He said the fair got “back on top” this year in both the number and quality of entries for steers and beef cattle.