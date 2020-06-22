BELOIT—A Janesville man was arrested in Beloit on Saturday after he allegedly stole a cellphone from a victim in a strong-arm robbery, according to Beloit police.
Joshua Baumann, 27, allegedly slapped a cellphone out of the victim’s hand and left the 200 block of Liberty Avenue with the phone, police said. The incident appeared to start as an argument, according to command staff.
He was arrested on possible charges of robbery and a probation violation.
