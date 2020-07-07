JANESVILLE—One of the Beloit men named as a suspect in a shooting that injured four people at a strip club south of Janesville has turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Damont Deandre Green, 27, turned himself in at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
A second suspect, Jaquczeas Antione Amura Wiggins, 23, of Beloit, is still at large, according to the news release.
Green faces charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless injury, four counts of first degree reckless injury as party to the crime, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.
Green and Wiggins are accused of being involved in a shooting incident at the Blu Astor Cabaret, 6530 Highway 51, on June 20. For people were injured in the gunfire incident, according to sheriff’s office reports. Wiggins faces the same charges as Green faces.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wiggins should contact Detective Charlie Cowan at the sheriff’s office at 608-757-7926. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.
