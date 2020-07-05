A string of vehicle thefts has prompted Stateline Area law enforcement to urge residents to take steps to secure cars and valuables to avoid becoming a crime victim.
Since June 1, vehicles in South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe have either been stolen or had vehicles broken into with valuables taken.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said since June 25, four vehicle thefts were reported. In all four thefts, Truman said vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside.
“It’s really common,” Truman said. “It’s a crime of opportunity. Suspects will go around and try to see which vehicle is unlocked and it goes from there.”
Truman said the department recovered one vehicle on June 30, but the others remain missing. Truman added that he coordinated with other Stateline Area police departments to warn them about the string of incidents. Anyone with information about these crimes can call the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.
Rockton Police Chief Stephen Dickson echoed Truman, saying the three incidents in Rockton all involved unlocked vehicles. Residents can report any information about these crimes or other crimes by calling the Rockton Police Department at 815-624-4351.
The Roscoe Police Department reported several break-ins to vehicles early on June 30. On its Facebook page, Roscoe police urged residents to call the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338 or the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department at 815-282-2600 if they have any information about the vehicle thefts and break-ins.
Law enforcement hope residents will heed their call to lock vehicle doors and remove valuables.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said Beloit police did not report any vehicle thefts in June.
