Police departments in the Stateline Area are calling on residents to lock their vehicles and to secure valuables due to a increase in vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts in the last two months.
In Roscoe, six vehicle break-ins and one vehicle theft have been reported since the beginning of May. In South Beloit, four vehicle thefts were reported over the same time period and Rockton reported two stolen vehicles and four vehicle break-ins.
A Beloit Police Department spokesperson said the department was unable to compile vehicle theft and entries into vehicles by Tuesday’s press deadline.
Beloit police did recover two stolen vehicles on Monday that were reported stolen from Rockford and Edgerton, along with a theft of a blue Nissan Pathfinder reported in the 500 block of Vernon with a license plate of 688RKB.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said two of the four stolen vehicles had been recovered in Rockford and Beloit earlier in June. Also this month, Truman said the department recovered a stolen vehicle from 2018 with no arrest yet made in the case.
Truman added the department arrested Kyle Laidig, 26, of South Beloit, for a vehicle burglary reported on June 13. He is charged with one count of burglary in Winnebago County Circuit Court.
“I would recommend locking their doors, taking any valuables out of their vehicles, installing surveillance cameras, and lastly if you see something, say something,” Truman said.
In Roscoe, Police Chief Jamie Evans said trends of vehicles being broken into centered on the vehicles being unlocked. In all other incidents, Evans said no suspects had been identified or arrests made.
“If you park outside take your garage door opener out of the vehicle, otherwise you can be the victim of a car burglary and burglary to your garage/residence,” Evans said.
Rockton Police Chief Steve Dickson said no trends had developed in the recent incidents in the village, noting that the incidents seem “very random,” and to be perpetrated by teenage males. No arrests have yet been made. All incidents in Rockton were reported after a vehicle was left unlocked, Dickson said.
“I am amazed by the number of people that leave their keys in the cars,” Dickson said. “Every single stolen car had the keys left inside.”
According to the Insurance Information Institute citing FBI crime data, about $6.4 billion was lost to motor vehicle theft in 2019. The average dollar loss per theft was $8,886. Motor vehicles were stolen at a rate of 219.9 per 100,000 people in 2019, the most recent year data was available.
A preliminary analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows there were 873,080 vehicle thefts in 2020, almost 2,400 per day.