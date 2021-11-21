BELOIT — Two people were arrested in Beloit on Saturday night following armed robberies in Janesville that led to a pursuit across Rock County, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
At around 6:48 p.m., Janesville police were dispatched to a report of a male suspect attempting to rob the Virk's Liquor Citgo, 2807 W. Court St., after displaying a metal pipe and demanding money. A clerk at the store gave police a suspect vehicle description.
While officers investigated the first report, a Janesville officer began checking other businesses in the area. As the officer passed an Exxon gas station, 1445 Center Ave., he observed a vehicle matching the suspect description parked at the gas station. When the officer began to investigate, the officer observed a male run from the store and jump in the passenger door yelling for the driver to drive away, the Janesville police release states, with the gas station clerk indicating to the officer the business had just been robbed.
The Janesville officer pursued the suspect vehicle that traveled south on U.S. Highway 51 into Beloit, with officers and deputies from the Beloit Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office assisting.
After “several unsuccessful attempts” stop sticks were deployed and a Beloit police officer successfully deflated the suspect vehicles tires, the Janesville police news release said.
The vehicle came to a stop on U.S. Highway 51 (Riverside Drive) near Henry Avenue in Beloit.
When the vehicle stopped, a male suspect in the passenger side of the vehicle yelled to officers that he was armed.
“He then exited the vehicle in a rapid manor holding a metal pipe as though it were a shotgun making a “racking” motion with his hands and pointing at officers at the scene,” Janesville Sgt. Jimmy Holford said in the release. “The officers were able to recognize that the item was not a firearm and did not fire.”
A taser was deployed by an officer and the male passenger was arrested along with the female driver, the news release states.
The investigation identified the passenger as 47-year-old Benito M. Del Bosque, of Bear Creek, Wisconsin, and the driver as 25-year-old Emily A. Revel, of Janesville.
Del Bosque was also identified as a suspect in an armed robbery from Nov. 13 at the Citgo gas station, 1002 S. Jackson St., Janesville.
Del Bosque is currently in custody on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for armed robbery. He was arrested on possible charges of two counts of armed robbery, one count of retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction.
Revel was arrested on possible charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, party to a crime of armed robbery, party to a crime of retail theft, fleeing and officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.