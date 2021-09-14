A road hazard sign is seen at the intersection on Henry and Park avenues warning motorists of uneven pavement. Henry Avenue between Royce Avenue and Riverside Drive is slated to see construction this year and later in 2023 for resurfacing and added safety improvements.
BELOIT—Bids for the City of Beloit’s most recent slew of street resurfacing have come back under budget, which will allow additional projects to be added to the roster of upcoming construction.
The Beloit City Council approved a bid by Rock Road Companies for $674,969 for street resurfacing that was much lower than the City of Beloit Engineering Department’s estimate of $1.07 million.
The low bid price will allow the addition of Moore Street between Liberty Avenue and Middle Street to this year’s street maintenance program.
The following is a list of streets scheduled for resurfacing this year in Beloit:
- Cleveland Street, East Lawn Cemetery, Euclid Avenue, Farwell Street, Garfield Avenue, Grant Street, Harvey Street, Merrill Street, Moore Street, Oak Street, Randall Street, Saint Lawrence Avenue, Washburn Street and Yates Avenue.
The following streets will see sidewalk reconstruction:
- Euclid Avenue, Farwell Street, Merrill Avenue, Saint Lawrence Avenue, Washburn Street and Yates Avenue.
The year’s street resurfacing also will coincide with a major redevelopment of Henry Avenue, with the first part of work expected to begin later this month. The project will include resurfacing the roadway, limited curb and gutter repair, the addition of on-street bike lanes for an off-road, multi-use path, and new sidewalk ramps. On-street parking areas will be converted in order to expand the opportunity for multi-modal travel through the use of on-street bike lanes. Henry Avenue will be reconfigured from four lanes of travel to two lanes, with added safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists between Riverside Drive and Royce Avenue.