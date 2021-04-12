JANESVILLE — A street fight between high school students in March of 2019 culminated in a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Beloit man, according to opening statements in a trial of two men that started Monday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Co-defendants Gregory A. Carter, 32, of Beloit and Anthony L. Sims III, 28, of Rockford, are accused of playing parts in the March 11, 2019 fatal shooting of Treron L. White, 21, in the 700 block of Elm Street. The shooting was fueled by past discontent between two families that grew from a previous shooting incident in 2018, prosecutors said.
Carter is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime, along with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Sims is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay and defense attorneys Jeff Purnell and Adam Witt made opening statements to the 14 jurors which include seven men and seven women, and who are mostly White.
Jay asked the jury to understand that White’s death resulted from a “teenage fist fight” that she said was prompted by adults urging two teens to fight.
“They set up the situation,” Jay said. “They would not let things go.”
Both defense attorneys implored the jury to remember the importance of the presumption of innocence regarding their clients and the state’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“Reasonable doubt is going to be sitting in the (witness) chair a number of times this week,” Purnell said in reference to what he said could be inconsistencies in witness testimony given in court.
Day one of the trial saw Jay call 18-year-old Seven White, Treron White’s brother, to testify, along with multiple Beloit Police Department officers.
Seven White was identified as one of the teens who had a previous feud with a teenage Texas resident who was visiting Beloit Memorial High School earlier in the day.
It was learned Monday that the other teen, identified as Doug Hill, was not granted official access to Beloit Memorial High School grounds. Beloit patrol officer Terry Hanaman, who serves as a school resource officer, said Hill received a visitor pass from another individual to shadow that student for a day.
Seven White said he sought to fight Hill because his father was shot by a relative of Hill’s.
While at school, Seven White said he beat up Hill with a small group.
After getting kicked off school grounds, Seven White recounted how adults were searching for him related to the fight, with a back-and-forth continuing with Hill over social media messaging.
The continued exchange led to White and Hill meeting again to fight in the 700 block of Elm Street, with the teens each bringing small groups of relatives and friends as back up for the one-on-one fight.
Seven White told the court he defeated Hill in the fight a second time and while he was punching Hill, he heard gunshots and ran.
“I was scared,” Seven White said.
In the fallout after multiple people were shooting guns and fleeing, Treron White was fatally struck by gunfire in the neck.
Also injured by gunfire were Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, and a 15-year-old Beloit male who was identified Monday as Paris Davis, now 17-years-old.
Tracy Brandenburg, the mother of Treron, Seven and Devonta, testified Monday that she heard gunshots and saw her children running back to her home.
“I screamed and saw them running,” Tracy Brandenburg said, who recounted seeing her children scared.
She also told Jay that Devonta emphatically named Carter, who is Hill’s uncle, as one of the alleged shooters in the incident. Sims was tied to the shooting following an investigation by Beloit police in coordination with the Rockford Police Department. After questioning, it was learned by authorities that Sims falsely stated he was shot in Rockford and was in fact injured in the crossfire on Elm Street.
No homicide charges have been filed in the case due to the chaotic nature of the shooting. Testimony given Monday by Beloit police showed that the area of Elm Street was dimly lit to the point where responding police officers did not immediately locate Treron White, who was laying unresponsive on the ground.
“No one is going to come into court and say who fired the shot that killed Treron,” Jay told the jury. “No one is going to come into court and tell you who fired the .44 (handgun) that ended his life.”