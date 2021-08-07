BELOIT - Newcomers and old friends gathered in downtown Beloit Friday as the Downtown Beloit Association Street Dance returned after a year off due to the pandemic.
"I can hardly believe this - that we're able to do this," said Shauna El-Amin, executive director of the Downtown Beloit Association. "We want to put on a great show for the people here tonight."
El-Amin said she started her Friday at 6:45 a.m., setting up for the Sidewalk Sale on State Streeet, which was blocked off for the day's many activities.
She noted there were 60 volunteers helping make the downtown events successful. She pointed out the street dance is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Downtown Beloit Association.
The sidewalk sales kicked off the day. That was followed by Fridays in the Park, which featured live music and lunch served by a local food vendor. Other events that downtown visitors had to choose from included the Beloit International Film Festival Halfway to BIFF showings of films at four downtown locations, as well as the fourth game at the new ABC Supply Stadium with the Beloit Snappers taking on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
At the Street Dance, Christina and Leo Succar were enjoying their fist taste of downtown nightlife. They only recently moved to Beloit from Coco Beach, Florida. Christina is a visiting professor who will be at Beloit College for the coming academic year.
She said she saw an advertisement at a local bank about the street dance and the couple decided to check it out. They said it would be a good way to get familiar with the community.
"We are excited to start our year in Beloit," Christina Succar said.
As the first band of the night, Mr. Pink, took the stage, Denise Muth and Danny Jordan were settling into their seats near the stage.
"My niece, Angie, is the lead singer for the band," Muth said.
Muth and Jordan, along with other family members, came downtown to support the band, and to get back to enjoying live music after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's good to get out again," Danny Jordan said.
As the crowd grew larger as the night wore on, the second band of the evening, Big Daddy Woo Woo, took the stage and the dancing and reveling continued.
In the Gantry parking lot area, four food trucks were serving tacos, ribs and other taste treats for the guests downtown.
Also, several old school chums were holding the Beloit Memorial High School 25th Class Reunion at the street dance. El-Amin noted she was a member of the reunion class and she was looking forward to reconnect with old friends.