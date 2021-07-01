BELOIT—Sun Valley’s Presbyterian Church’s Strawberry Festival will be back in full force after a drive-through event last year.
It is the church’s lucky 13th year for the festival, which will offer breakfast, lunch, live entertainment, crafts, games and lots of sweet strawberry treats in between.
The event is set for 7 a.m.—3 p.m. on July 24, at the church at 1650 Sun Valley Drive. It’s being held one month later than in typical years to allow more people time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Strawberry Festival typically raises $9,000 to $10,000 for church missions and area charities. The drive-through event last year raised $7,000, a pretty substantial amount, organizers say, for a scaled back event due to COVID-19.
Loyal volunteers include Festival Queen Ruth Eucker, Chair Caryn Mellom, Volunteer Ed Chapman and Pastor Dave Ewing among many others. A team of 50 volunteers help make the event possible.
Proceeds will go to Caritas, Beloit Regional Hospice, the Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit and Family Promise along with a national missions program through the Presbyterian Church.
The big day will kick off with a pancake/crepe breakfast, and lunch will include the “famous pulled pork,” turkey wraps and hot dogs.
“You can have breakfast, lunch and dessert and buy an extra lunch for dinner,” Chapman said.
Many desserts will be on sale such as Strawberry shortcake, strawberry ice cream, strawberry and brownie sundaes, floats and slushies. The vanilla soft serve ice cream is flawed with real strawberry juice from the picked fruits of the season and is a sought-after treat.
“We have access to a soft serve machine that makes strawberry soft serve. When you add the brownie underneath, that’s where I get my favorite,” Ewing said.
“Life is uncertain, eat dessert first,” Chapman added.
Local musicians also will be performing such as singer Danny Grams who performs 90s music, singer Steven Eugune Dean who plays 80s and country rock, Paul Hieser who sings 60s and 70s music, Tim O’Grady Jr. who plays country and western as well the Eclectic Red Group which performs a bit of everything. The live music starts at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 2:30 p.m. when there will be a raffle drawing.
“You do not need to be present to win,” Mellom noted.
This year kids activities will be back such as Dabadooya and Company, a business bringing face painting and balloon animals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Boy Scout Troop 621 also will be on scene assisting.
“We sponsor them as a scout group and they assist us with the festival,” Ewing said.
Mellom said the early strawberry season didn’t cause any hiccups to festival planning. The church bought all the berries from Skelly’s Farm Market in Janesville, and volunteers froze all 300 pounds of them in early June. While there are 50 volunteers for the festival, it can always use more and people are invited to call the church if they are interested in helping out or being a vendor at 608-365-7547.
Organizers are looking forward to having a full event again.
Ewing said last year’s drive-through event in August was exciting. People got to see each other during the pandemic, reminding each other they were still together as family. However, everyone is looking forward to the full festival.
“I can’t wait to see that area filled up with people, booths and music,” Chapman said.
For more information visit www.sunvalleystrawberryfest.com or follow it on Facebook.