JANESVILLE - A Stoughton woman died in a single vehicle crash in Janesville Saturday.
Casey M. Swendsen, 36, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash which was reported at about 2:40 a,m, in the 500 block of East Court Street in Janesville, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiners Office.
Investigations indicate Swendsen was driving west on East Court Street when she failed to negotiate a curve near Jackman Street. Her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's office and the Janesville Police Department are continuing to investigate the crash.