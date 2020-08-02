JANESVILLE - A Stoughton man is being accused of abandoning his infant child in a vehicle after a hit-and-run crash.
Tony O. Long, 25, faces possible charges of Operating While Intoxicated - first offense, abandonment of a child, hit and run to property, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating a vehicle while his license was suspended, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Janesville police were called to a hit-and-run crash scene at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday near East Racine Street and Interstate 90. No driver was at the scene, but a 3-month-old infant was in the vehicle. The child was not injured, but was taken to a local hospital.
Long reportedly was picked up by passersby who gave him a ride to a gas station. He later was found by police.