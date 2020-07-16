Want to give the kids something to do while getting a little window shopping in?
You might want to try the “Downtown Story Stroll” held by the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) in association with the Beloit Public Library. One of each page of the book “Hannah’s Tall Order: An A to Z Sandwich” will be displayed in the storefronts of 15 local businesses. The story pages will go up starting this Saturday, July 18 and will remain up until Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. People can take a “Story Stroll” at any time of their choosing.
People can follow the story through downtown Beloit to read the full book. The open-air experience that can be enjoyed from outside the business and promotes literacy.
“I think it’s a great family activity and a way to get your kids out and get exercise and fresh air. Plus, see our downtown businesses. It’s a way to stop at Northwoods Premium or the Flying Pig and get a treat on the way,” El-Amin said.
“With the Covid-19 pandemic, so many programs, events, and outreach have had to be cancelled, leaving area families with very few options,” said Amy Mitchell, marketing and communications coordinator for Beloit Public Library. “We are elated to have this opportunity to partner with another organization to provide families in our community with an activity that is safe, fun and encourages reading.”
The first page will be located inside the storefront window of the future home of the Beloit Daily News, located at 444 E. Grand Avenue (formerly Turtle Creek Books). The first page will have a note at the bottom telling the reader where to find the next page. The stroll will then lead participants down the the 400 block of Grand Avenue and 300 block of State Street.
If readers log completion of the Story Stroll they will be entered to win prizes.
El-Amin said a longtime volunteer came up with the idea and then shared it with the library. Officials from DBA and the library met and discussed the idea with the library selecting the book.
Mitchell said the featured book is Hannah’s Tall Order: An A to Z Sandwich—a story about a little girl who is a bit peckish about what she wants to eat and will leave readers giggling from beginning to end.
The following are the 15 locations and in the order of how families can follow along: future home of Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave.; Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts, 408 E. Grand Ave.; Always & Forever Formal Wear, 317 State St.; Pizzazz Gift Boutique, 313 State St.; Stanton Shoes, 311 State St.; First Class Cosmetology School, 306 State St.; Tin Dog Records, 312 State St.; Northwoods Premium Confections, 314 State St.; Chic & Unique Clothing & Furniture, 318 State St.; Bagels & More, 324 State St.; Bushel & Peck’s Local Market,, 328 State St.; Creekside Music Academy, 421 E. Grand Ave.; J & G’s, Coins, Rings and Things, 419 E. Grand Ave.; Flying Pig, 431 E. Grand Ave.; and The Villager Gallery & Framing, 429 E. Grand Ave.
