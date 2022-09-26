hot Storm debris drop-off set up in South Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BELOIT - A storm debris drop-off site has been established at the southeast corner of 624 Eastern Ave.The site will accept storm debris until Oct. 9 and it is for South Beloit residents only.Residents can drop off debris in the storage building parking lot.For more information, call South Beloit Streets Supervisor Steve Haas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Storm Debris Streets Supervisor Eastern Avenue Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Autorama 2022 winners announced Beloit School District superintendent finalists announced Pecatonica man dies in crash with school bus Beloit School District students, teachers speak out about performing arts issues Rockford woman's body found in wooded area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime