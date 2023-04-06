hot Storm debris collections to begin in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Beloit Public Works crews will be doing curbside collection of branches that were downed by recent storms.Collections will be from residential properties only. Call 608-364-2929 so Public Works crews can schedule collections. Collections will be offering in the month of April. Debris does not have to be bundled or tagged. This is a free pick up for storm debris only. The debris should not be placed on the sidewalk.If you have construction related debris from the storm, please call 608-364-2929 to determine proper disposal of the materials. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Storm Debris Beloit Public Works Department Branches Curbside Collection Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Subject pulled from Rock River following pursuit Hendricks sells sign company Beloit middle school students will attend Aldrich or Fruzen next school year Tornado damage inspected in Beloit, Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime