Storm cleanup began in Section 5 of Eastlawn Cemetery, a historically Black portion of a Beloit cemetery. The city had come under scrutiny because it had been two weeks since severe weather hit the city and other parts of the cemetery were clear.
After the city of Beloit came under scrutiny for the lack of cleanup in Eastlawn Cemetery’s Section 5, a historically-Black section of the cemetery, work was done cutting limbs and branches off a large tree resting over several gravestones in the section on Wednesday. However, after the work, branches were moved and many are partially, or in full resting on tombstones elsewhere in Section 5.
BELOIT — Storm cleanup in Section 5 of Eastlawn Cemetery, which has been referred to as a “historically Black” part of the cemetery, started Wednesday, two weeks after severe weather hit the city. It was also less than two days after the city received criticism for the lack of cleanup.
As of Tuesday, a tree had covered several gravestones. There were also logs, branches and limbs covering several other gravesites in Section 5.