BELOIT — Storm cleanup in Section 5 of Eastlawn Cemetery, which has been referred to as a “historically Black” part of the cemetery, started Wednesday, two weeks after severe weather hit the city. It was also less than two days after the city received criticism for the lack of cleanup.

As of Tuesday, a tree had covered several gravestones. There were also logs, branches and limbs covering several other gravesites in Section 5.

  

Tags

Recommended for you