High winds, power outages and minor flooding were reported Monday afternoon as a line of storms rolled through the Stateline Area.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Kenosha County and parts of Racine and Walworth counties in southeast Wisconsin Monday afternoon.
A tornado warning also was issued for McHenry County in Illinois and southern Winnebago County.
Trees were reported down in Rockford and power outages were reported in Rockford and Loves Park on Monday afternoon. Power outages also were reported further south in Illinois with outages in LaSalle and Bureau counties. ComEd reported 462,486 customers without power after the storms hit northern Illinois.
In Wisconsin, wind damage and large hail was reported in some areas of southeast Wisconsin.