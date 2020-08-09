BELOIT — Sandie Storley has been described as a “doer” who gets things done.
Not only is she considered an integral part of the organizations for which she volunteers, she’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves and pitch in wherever needed.
One of her volunteer passions is for the Beloit Meals on Wheels program.
“I love Meals on Wheels,” she said.
Storley delivers meals to homebound residents twice a month. She also helps out with fundraisers and more.
Executive Director of Meals on Wheels in Beloit Ellen Wiegand says Storley goes above and beyond for the program.
“Sandie has been a Meals on Wheels volunteer since 2012 and her efforts go way beyond delivering meals,” Wiegand said. “She has been instrumental with our March for Meals fundraising events and is always willing to lend a helping hand. She was instrumental in reinventing our Give-A-Buck promotion by taking the time to visit local drinking establishments and making it competitive between businesses—adding even more excitement to the fundraiser. Because of her help, the Give-A-Buck event has raised $10,000 over the last five years.”
“She also does a fantastic job of recruiting and training new volunteers which makes her a champion and part of the driving force behind our vital service,” Wiegand said.
For about 19 years, Storley has worked with the Flag Corps group. This has included students at McNeel, Aldrich, Cunningham and Fruzen middle schools.
That began when she noticed the girls marching in a Memorial Day parade didn’t have uniforms like the band members did years ago.
“I wanted the Flag Corps to look as good as the band,” she said.
Storley put her sewing skills to work and helped the corps acquire outfits as well as aiding in fundraising over the years. She also heads their practices and helps the girls hone their choreography skills.
“These kids keep me going; they keep me young,” she said of the groups with which she’s worked.
Tracy Schoville, who also volunteers with Storley for the Flag Corps, said the two began working together when their daughters were in the group.
“She runs the Flag Corps and sews all of their uniforms by hand,” Schoville said.
Although the Memorial Day parade was cancelled this year, that parade as well as the city’s holiday parade after Thanksgiving are two major events in which the girls participate. The Flag Corps helps girls build relationships, bond and be part of a team, Schoville said.
Years ago, Storley moved out of Beloit for a while and while living in Illinois joined the Lions Club, she said.
After moving back to Beloit in 2000, she continued her interest in the Lions and started attending meetings. She is a member of the Beloit Evening Lions Club and a past president.
But Storley also extends herself to the Beloit Noon Lions as well.
“The first evening meeting I ran for them I said ‘you elected me and we are going to get involved with all of the Lions events,’ ” she said.
Those events include the annual Autorama, distributing diabetes and childhood cancer information, delivering eye tissue to hospitals, selling roses, Dining in the Dark and other fundraising activities.
“We also teamed up with the South Beloit Lions,” she said.
Dave Peltier, longtime Beloit Noon Lions Club member, said about Storley: “She’s definitely a ‘doer’ and gets things done. She plays a big role in the Autorama and helps with our noon Lions projects as well, such as delivering roses, helping with the steak fry.”
“Sandie also is quite involved in the Evening Lions’ success with Dining in the Dark, a fundraiser for the blind featuring guests dining wearing blindfolds. She also has been most instrumental in guiding her Flag Corps kids. They do a nice job,” Peltier said.
Pelter said Storely is a hard worker and loyal to her causes.
Joe Chamberlain, longtime Beloit Evening Lions Club member, said she was one of the first, real active woman in the club.
“She has been an endless supply of energy for the club. She comes up with new ideas and then takes responsibility to make sure they work,” he said. “Sandie just enjoys helping people.”
When her daughter was young, Storley also volunteered for years as an assistant leader for the Girl Scout organization.
For all of the extraordinary volunteer contributions she has made in the community, Sandie Storley has been named the August Volunteer of the Month.