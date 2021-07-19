BELOIT—“Head, shoulders, knees and toes: knees and toes.”
That familiar refrain could be heard at Leeson Park on a recent Thursday afternoon as young kids and their family members sang along with presenter Sarah Hemm.
Hemm is a youth programmer at the Beloit Public Library.
She, and Nicole Yost, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department, were leading a special program the two entities conduct each week in a different city park.
Stories at the Park and Trail Tales was developed to offer fun and literacy, Yost said.
“I reached out to the library because we wanted to partner with them,” she said.
“They pick the stories that are read and I oversee a craft each week. We are trying to do more together, especially for literacy,” Yost said.
At this Thursday’s gathering, the theme was dance, Hemm said.
And so the books she brought to read included: “Every Bunny Dance,” “Nose to Toes, You are Yummy” and “I Will Dance.”
Some of the books include interactive activities.
Hemm played her ukulele, for example, a few times and sang songs with those gathered for the interactive parts.
Hemm said the parks and library working together has been positive.
“It’s a good collaboration.”
She also enjoys conducting the event outside.
“It’s neat to go to all the different parks; you never know who you will meet,” Hemm said.
Stacey Bialek brought her two children, a cousin and her own mother to the event.
“Its fun, we’re making it a thing on Thursdays,” Bialek said.
After story time, it was craft time.
In keeping with the dance theme, Yost brought materials to make paper plate tambourines that the kids could color, place beads between two plates for noise making and then keep the plates together with ribbon.
The library does require those who attend to register for the event at: https://beloitlibrary.org/how-do-i/register-for-a-program/
The schedule for subsequent Thursdays at the Park is as follows: July 22, Krueger Park; July 29, Telfer Park; Aug. 5, Big Hill Park; Aug. 12, Vernon Park; Aug. 19, Summit Park; Aug. 26, Riverside Park. The event is held at a park shelter in each location.