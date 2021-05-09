BELOIT — Everyone is invited to a rally aimed to stop the violence in Beloit in memory of Beloit shooting victims Chelsey Payton, Treron L. White and many others who have lost their lives due to gun violence.
It will be held at 4 p.m. on May 22 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.
“We see there is so much gun violence going on in Beloit and it’s insane now—the amount of lives taken from us due to gun violence,” said Alexcia Payton, cousin of Chelsey Payton and friend to the family of Treron White.
Payton said the event is not only to raise awareness, but also to encourage people with information about unsolved homicides to come forward.
Payton said masks are required and the event will be peaceful.
Speakers include: Pastor Kenda Roman, Overflowing Cup Pastor Dave Fogderud, Beloit School Board Vice President Sean Leavy, Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson, Beloit NAACP President Tia Johnson, members from the White and Payton families and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.
Payton said leads are still being sought regarding the shooting of Chelsey Payton as there have been no arrests for her shooting. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3, Beloit police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Park and Grand avenues where many bullet casings were found. Chelsey Payton was injured by gunfire and was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Payton was the mother of five children.
On March 11, 2019, Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit, was shot along with Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit, and a Beloit 15-year-old juvenile near Elm Street and Roosevelt Avenue. White died from injuries sustained in the shooting. April 13 marked the final day of arguments in the joint trial of defendants Gregory A. Carter, 32, of Beloit, and Anthony L. Sims III, 28, of Rockford, who faced charges stemming from the shooting of White.
The 14-person jury found Carter guilty on one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety—use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, one count of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Sims was found guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime—use of a dangerous weapon and not guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on crime is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 608-757-2244 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at p3tips.com/482. A smartphone application is available for streamlined tip submission.
Payton also shared the event’s Podcast Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CultureShockBeloit.