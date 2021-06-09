Authorities say what started as a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday led to a rash of other crimes, from car thefts to a home invasion, resulted in a Roscoe, Illinois man being taken into custody, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Bryan R. Burns, 32, was arrested on the charge of robbery while armed and other charges are being considered.
Deputies responded at around 4:23 p.m. Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash at South Wisconsin State Highway 140 and Larsen Road in the Town of Bradford involving a white Chevrolet Suburban, which was reported stolen out of Genoa City in Walworth County earlier in the day.
The vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed, a sheriff’s office news release stated.
At around 6:31 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash at West Wisconsin State Highway 81 and South County Highway K in the Town of Newark where a witness stated the driver of one of the vehicles had stolen a red Toyota Tacoma from a bystander who offered help after the crash.
At the same time of this crash, deputies received a belated call for an unwanted subject at a home on North Wisconsin State Highway 104 in the Town of Magnolia.
Deputies found that the vehicle involved in the crashes had been stolen from the home of the unwanted person call.
Deputies say Burns forced entry into the home by discharging a shotgun into the door, where he allegedly assaulted two occupants of the home before stealing their vehicle. Deputies also discovered another vehicle at this address that had been stolen from an address that had been burglarized on West County Highway A in the Town of Magnolia.
At 7:53 p.m., the Toyota Tacoma stolen from the earlier crash was found in a ditch at West State Line Road and South Nelson Road in Winnebago County, Illinois.
Burns was found in a marshy area near the crash scene by Rock and Winnebago deputies.
He was arrested on the charge of robbery while armed. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are expected once the initial investigation concludes.
Burns remains in custody in the Rock County jail.