BELOIT - Beloit police arrested three teenage suspects wanted in connection with a vehicle theft out of Rockford on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded at around 9 a.m. to Big Hill Park after being alerted by OnStar that a vehicle that was stolen from Rockford was in Beloit and at the park. Upon arrival, three teenage suspects fled the vehicle on foot and were arrested after a lengthy search near South Nature's Ridge.
Daren Taber, 18, and Jose Medina, 17, were arrested for felony bail jumping, operate a motor vehicle without consent and resisting/obstructing. The third suspect, a 15-year-old male, was referred as a juvenile for operate a motor vehicle without consent and resist/obstruct.