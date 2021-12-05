BELOIT—Entrepreneur and small business mentor Genia Stevens has announced she will run for Beloit City Council in the April 5, 2022 election, according to a campaign announcement.
Stevens, 48, is the founder and executive director of Rock County Jumpstart, an organization which mentors and supports Black small business owners in the area. She also currently serves as a member of the Rock County Board of Supervisors representing District 17, with plans to run for District 13 on April 5.
“I believe I can best serve the community as an elected official if I can serve them as both a county board member and a city council member,” Stevens said. “When I was asked what I hoped to accomplish as a county board member I said I wanted to make sure everyone in Rock County is treated fairly and equitably. That’s my goal in serving in a dual role as both a county board member and Beloit City Council member.”
Stevens is involved in local and state organizations, sitting on nonprofit boards and committees, volunteering her time and support to organizations that focus on entrepreneurship, economic development, social and racial justice, improvements in mental health services, and LGBTQ issues. She serves as the chair of the Beloit NAACP Economic Development Committee, co-chairperson of the Beloit NAACP Political Action Committee and as a member of the Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission.