They came to Wisconsin to start a new life.
Some came by boat from across the ocean; others traveled from the Eastern part of a country still rough and raw in so many places.
They were the early pioneers who helped turn a territory into a state and left a heritage still honored today at museums such as Old World Wisconsin just outside of the Village of Eagle.
From the Norwegian settler’s cabin to the Finnish, German and Danish immigrant farms as well as the Yankee property and so much more, OWW is a real adventure, especially for history lovers.
With its rural setting, the outdoor museum is located on 600 acres on State Highway 67. Visitors can walk, ride the tram from site to site or walk some, and ride some.
The visit begins with the purchase of your tickets at the entrance where you will be given a map of the sites.
From there visitors can head out on the roads which traverse the acres or climb onboard the tram.
What you will see are historic homes and structures that have been taken apart in various areas of Wisconsin, moved to the museum, then painstakingly rebuilt.
At most sites are facilitators or docents to tell the stories about those who lived in the homes and to answer guest questions.
The outdoor sites have been organized into three areas: The Crossroads Village The Scandinavian structures, and Life on the Farms.
The first stop is the Crossroads Village.
Included here is the Yankee House of Greek Revival architecture, originally built in 1858, said Sarah Linn, the facilitator on this day.
“The James and Rebecca Sandford family was a well-off family with servants who came from New York state. They had been wheat farmers and they had a 200-acre farm in LaGrange Township,” Linn said.
As she spoke, a visitor entered the home whose face lit up immediately.
“I used to go to 4-H meetings at this house,” said Becky Sjoerdsma, who grew up in LaGrange Township, she said.
Back then it was the home of a farm family owned by Art and Joan Duerst who donated the home to the museum when they moved out.
Also in the Crossroads Village are: a Catholic church, an Irish immigrant home, wagon shop, blacksmith shop, general store, Harmony Town Hall, shoe shop and a former stagecoach stop (Four Mile House). A new building is the Creamery where bathrooms are located and ice cream will be sold in the future.
Moving on to the Scandinavian homesteads are a variety of stops such as the Finnish and Danish farms, the Norwegian cabin and immigrant farm as well as the Raspberry School.
The Norwegian cabin gives visitors a taste of what it was like to be an early immigrant starting from scratch in a new country where even the language was foreign.
One family in this grouping said they were visiting from Michigan.
When asked if they had a favorite site so far, the father said he did.
“The Finnish place because it was explained so well,” said Chaitanya Tallury.
Just outside the wagon shop, a visitor viewed the interior items and appeared intrigued by what he saw.
In the third grouping is Life on the Farms where Pomeranian, Polish and the Hessian farms can be seen along with the Pleasant Ridge United Brethren Church and a couple cemeteries.
Anna Altschwager, who oversees guest experiences at Old World Wisconsin, said in all there are 60 historic sites to visit. The museum has 40 staff members and also 18 to 20 volunteers who oversee the gardens, for example.
Bob Parker, Operations Assistant, said close to 400 people visited on this mid-July Saturday.
Since it opened in 1976, the museum has kept growing and changing, Altschwager said.
There are also demonstrations of food presentations, harvesting of fields with farm animals and special events. Halloween legends and lore will be offered Oct. 16-17 and 23 -24. Home for the Holidays will be presented December 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19.
The museum store offers gifts, apparel and books as well as handcrafted items. Grilled sandwiches and beverages can be gotten at the grill station next to the Ramsey Barn.
Parker said the museum is in the process of remodeling the Clausing Barn where the café is located and the hope is to have it reopened in 2022. The Clausing Barn is also a venue for weddings. Also, in 2022, visitors will notice a new structure that will be a brew house where demonstrations will be conducted showing how beer was brewed in the early days. An historic tavern will be located next to the brew house.
OWW is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price of admission is $19.99 per adult, $13.99 per child and $17.99 for senior citizens.
For more information, visit: https://oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org