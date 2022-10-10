ROCKTON—The village’s most-celebrated ancestors would have loved the activity outside their beloved home on Saturday evening.
Thanks to the Mack Family Reunion, a joint effort between the Rockton Township Historical Society (RTHS) and Macktown Living History, descendants of Stephen Mack and Hononegah descended on the historic Macktown Living History site at 2221 Freeport Road.
“We are able to be kindred spirits with what took place here in Mack village and discover the Native American side of our ancestry,” said Laura Hermann, a descendant of the Macks’ daughter, Mary. “We are bonded together from this. We are family.”
Macktown volunteer and RTHS board member Linda Sonneson, Macktown volunteer Connie Gleasman, volunteer and Mack descendant Michele Mackenthun, and Macktown board secretary Lucy Adrignola spearheaded the event, rounding up sponsors and a pig roast picnic catered by Eichman.
Macktown, then known as Pecatonic, was founded in the mid-1830s by Stephen Mack and his Native American wife. Today, it features the original Mack home and grave sites of Hononegah, Stephen Mack and their son, Henry Clay Mack. In Rockton, Hononegah High School bears homage to the Native American woman as well as the main road through Rockton and Hononegah Forest Preserve. Rockton’s also home to Stephen Mack Middle School.
Hononegah, who is believed to have been Winnebago and Potawatomi, married the fur trader who started his own trading post when she was 15 years old. According to letters of the time, Hononegah helped to thwart some attacks by tribe members. Folklore holds she was known for caring for the sick.
The couple had nine children. Mack’s settlement of about 200-300 people included Mack’s two-story home, a school room, various shops and other houses.
The family and settlement’s fate took a turn when Hononegah died in September of 1847 at age 33. A little over a year later their 9-year-old son Henry Clay Mack died with Stephen himself shortly thereafter. The orphaned children were split up.
Other residents eventually moved away, many to the north side of the river (Rockton) where a mill race provided waterpower for industry. The northern part of the settlement prospered and officially became known as Rockton in 1846 or 1847.
Mackenthun of South Beloit, traces her roots to the Macks’ daughter Matilda. Mackenthun noted her family includes nurses and those drawn to teaching and healing, something she attributes to Hononegah’s legacy.
Laura Hermann and her sister, Dianna Dunn of Minnesota, descendants of the Macks’ daughter Mary, said Mary had gone to live on a reservation. Hermann compiled a book of history on the family and Winnebago history she was sharing with her relatives. She and her sister had last visited the site in 2015 with their mother, Beverly Perry.
“We got a personal tour and Linda (Sonneson) and Marilyn (Mohring) treated us like royalty,” Hermann said.
The sisters said discovering their history helped to ground their mother, who had been discouraged earlier in her life from investigating her Native American roots. Many in their family enjoy food preservation and holistic medicine, something they believed Hononegah to have been passionate about.
“It’s nice to see this area (at Macktown) and how it began for them. It’s amazing there are still buildings here,” Dunn said.
Engineer and inventor Dennis Bushey of Elkhorn and his brother, Robin Bushey, a Tesla cab driver of Madison, had arrived with a group of other descendants, including one from Switzerland. They traced their lineage to the Macks’ daughter Louisa. They grew up knowing the connection, but said it was difficult to know what was fact and fiction at times. On Saturday, they were exploring the site for the first time, making it a bit more real.
“It’s more than I imagined. It gives you a real feeling of what it was,” Robin Bushey said.
Bushey said he was pleasantly surprised with a historical reenactor who emerged, bringing the experience to life. He said he considered Macktown to be an important regional asset, making history more personal.
“I’m kind of discovering myself. It’s why I’m here,” Dennis Bushey said.