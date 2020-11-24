BELOIT — As Beloit College students head home for Thanksgiving and all classes shift online, college officials say they are grateful for everyone adapting to unusual circumstances and remaining vigilant on health precautions.
“It makes me think what we’re doing is sound. Our processes are in place and working and we need to stick with them," said Tara Girard, Director of Beloit College’s Health and Wellness Center.
After the Rock County Health Department moved back to Phase One of the county's reopening plan due to rising local COVID-19 cases, Beloit College canceled all scheduled in-person events, Girard said.
Some virtual programs over Thanksgiving weekend will continue as planned, however, as some students will go home and others will remain on campus.
Monday and Tuesday were class days. Students had today (Wednesday) off for travel, and then the final week and a half of the fall semester will be all online.
Students who leave campus for Thanksgiving will not be able to return to campus until the spring semester begins in January. Students will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to campus.
Students planning to go home for the holiday break are encouraged to first get a COVID-19 test, Girard said, to minimize risks of infection among their families.
Girard said tests have been readily available this fall, and the college correctly anticipated last week would be busy for COVID-19 testing.
Last week about 400 tests were administered, Girard said. This week also involved many tests.
Test results have been coming back within roughly two to four days through the college's Chicago-base testing partner, Tempus.
“We’ve had a really great turnaround time with Tempus. I anticipate we’re not the only ones doing more testing right now," Girard said.
During the fall semester, Girard said the college has conducted more than 2,500 tests for COVID-19, and about 30 students have tested positive. The college has been updating its dashboard numbers on a daily basis.
While the college has had to make a number of hard decisions this year, Girard said students have been appreciative of staff and administrators' efforts to provide a safe learning environment.
She added that students have been conscientious about keeping themselves and others healthy.
“Its in their DNA," Girard said. "Part of who they are is caring about their community.”
The college is urging students, staff and community members to remain vigilant on health precautions, and heading into the spring semester, the college will continue to evaluate its efforts and strategize for continued safe in-person learning, Girard said.