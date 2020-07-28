BELOIT — Using Instagram pages to promote students’ artwork online, Beloit Turner teachers Annie Dudgeon and Mindy Warden said it felt like putting art on a digital refrigerator.
“The kids really are motivated by kind of a vibe, a tone that we set. They missed us being together, so we tried our best to still offer that for them,” Dudgeon said.
The pair were among many educators who made extraordinary efforts to keep students engaged during distance learning this spring.
Dudgeon and Warden worked to give students as much choice as possible when assigning art projects online. Not every student had the same art supplies, and projects were tailored to be adaptable in any setting.
They created a “choice board” with more than 40 options for students to draw ideas from each week and arranged video calls to check in. Some students called during the morning, while others were best available at 10 p.m., giving new meaning to teaching around the clock.
Online art projects ranged from virtual museum tours and testing out creative social media filters to reflecting on famous artists’ work. Their students also created a photography diary full of pictures representing their life during quarantine.
Dudgeon and Warden also tapped into using Bitmoji, a social media tool that allowed students to place cartoon characters modeled after their teachers into photos to symbolize being together while apart.
The art teachers found a useful way to help students stay on task at home was to post pre-recorded videos, so students could pause and rewind the verbal instructions as needed.
Their students were excited every time their art was posted on social media, which motivated them to keep doing their best.
“It was cute. They definitely enjoy when it’s their chance to be on the Instagram pages. Connection is the most important part of education,” Warden said.
“It’s kind of like that virtual pat on the back,” Dudgeon said.
Andy Rohrbeck, who teaches English as a second language at Todd Elementary in the School District of Beloit, said he and his wife, Melissa, both found a balance between teaching their own students and supporting two daughters—ages 3 and 10—while at home.
Andy and Melissa took turns using a home office and helping their girls, establishing a new routine with an unusual family lunch break in between.
After 15 years of teaching at Todd, this was his first year as a dual language instructor. He grew more comfortable over time, picking up new teaching tools online. He and other teachers took turns reading stories to kids at night to stimulate their English fluency skills.
“We had an amazing group this year. That was the hardest thing about this year was having to say goodbye to them,” Rohrbeck said.
Rohrbeck said part of his focus was how to energize between 17 and 30 kids about reading and math lessons over video, amidst distractions ranging from pets to television screens. One method was to take a theatrical approach, encouraging kids to move around, such as to measure household items.
Throughout the process, he held routine video meetings with parents, which opened up each families’ household worlds to one another more than ever before.
“This wouldn’t have been possible without them,” he said.
Heather Wilson, a special education teacher in the Beloit Turner School District, organized online lunch visits with her elementary students after they began to miss seeing each other every day.
She missed her students, too, which made video visits a treat. Sometimes, they would also play online games together during lunch hour.
“I think it’s huge for their social and emotional well being,” Wilson said. “I wanted to keep everything as routine as possible; I didn’t want to lose that connection with them.”
Wilson said her caseload includes 17 special education students, and virtual learning helped acclimate her to using new tools to teach. Some students occasionally struggle with reading and spelling, and Wilson said she found instant messaging over Google Classroom to be an asset. Students could type words and she could read it back to them.
She also scheduled daily video meetings as needed to offer specifically tailored instructions and ensure each student had an equal chance to succeed.
“For me that was very encouraging,” Wilson said. “Everybody did the best they could do. Those relationships are so important.”
During Teacher Appreciation Week at the end of May, Turner High School Class of 2020 senior Jayla Chancy wrote a letter about Dudgeon and Warden, thanking them for a great school year.
“I appreciate Ms. Warden and Ms. Dudgeon for always being there for me whenever I needed them, especially at the start of my projects,” part of her letter read. “I don’t know what I would have done without them. ... Art has made my life so much easier, and I love that I’ve grown so much since I started.”
In her own letter, recent Turner graduate Kloe Bittorf wrote that her teachers were “a package deal” who made learning fun.
“You two have made me become a better person and artist. I love how much I can relate to your good energy,” Bittorf wrote. “Walking into the art room every day gave me a purpose to go to school. I knew that it is truly a safe place to be and let go of stress and get distracted by that stress by making art.”
John Hill, another Turner alumnus, also wrote a letter this spring thanking Dudgeon and Warden for listening to students and being supportive.
“This goes out to two of the BEST teachers in the whole Turner district,” Hill wrote. “Art was literally the highlight of my day. I loved making all the different projects and all the times when I thought I was done with a project how you guys would be like, ‘No John, you’re not done. You need to add more value.’ I’ll miss all that about your classes.”
Warden said she appreciated learning more about students’ home lives during distance learning.
“You start to figure out that your presence is important to kids who you wouldn’t think your presence is important to,” Warden said.
At the end of the school year, Dudgeon said it was bittersweet to say goodbye to her students without being able to do so in-person. She described her art classroom as being a time capsule after it was abandoned suddenly in March.
“I really do miss seeing the pride of their faces when they’re all done with something, I’m very much looking forward to being back in the classroom,” Dudgeon said. “We’re really looking forward to a fresh start.”
