Statewide tornado drill postponed until Friday
Clint Wolf
Apr 19, 2023
Updated 1 hr ago

JANESVILLE — The Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drill which was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until Friday.The tornado/severe weather sirens in Rock County will be tested on Friday at 1:45 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m.Rock County residents are encouraged to have an emergency plan in case of severe weather and to be aware of weather forecasts so they are prepared for severe weather.