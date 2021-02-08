MADISON—The state of Wisconsin plans to open a new supplementary vaccination clinic in Rock County next week, in an effort to help increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state is partnering with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to open the first community-based vaccination clinic in the state in Rock County on Feb. 16. An exact location has not yet been disclosed, nor have hours of operation.
Elizabeth Goodsitt, a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), said the state expects to have more detailed information available on Wednesday.
“Wisconsinites are working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 and put this pandemic behind us. This partnership with AMI is going to help us take another step in the right direction,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release issued Monday. “Our top priority is to get folks vaccinated and to continue to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and that’s going to take a team effort not only with partners like AMI, but with every Wisconsinite practicing social distancing and wearing masks and doing their part to help prevent the spread in the meantime.”
Jessica Turner, a spokeswoman for the Rock County Health Department, said the state and county are still working out more details regarding the vaccination site.
“We are honored that the state has chosen Rock County to host the first community vaccination site run by their contracted vaccine vendor, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare,” Turner said in a statement. “The goal of a community vaccination site is to expand the vaccine accessibility to reach individuals who are uninsured or do not have an established relationship with a local health care provider.”
Megan Goggin, a spokeswoman for the Beloit Health System, said the BHS team welcomes the state’s additional support in a shared effort to vaccinate the community overall.
“BHS will continue to follow guidelines set by the state, and we will continue to provide the vaccine,” the release from the health system stated. “BHS has vaccinated over 6,000 community members to date at our established vaccine clinic, which is working great.”
Erica Mathis, a spokesperson for SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville, said the health system is continuing to vaccinate people in tier 1A, including healthcare workers, unaffiliated healthcare workers, police, fire and EMS, at the hospital.
SSM Health is also in the process of vaccinating patients ages 65 and older at Dean Medical Group—Janesville East. Eligible patients are being proactively contacted through MyChart and US Mail.
According to a press release Monday, Evers’ office said AMI will help expand vaccine accessibility across the state by operating community-based clinics.
The state aims to open another six to 10 such clinics statewide to step up vaccination efforts amidst supply shortages in Wisconsin.
AMI will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management and local public health partners on the vaccine initiative.
The Rock County site will begin operating with the ability to vaccinate up to 250 individuals each day. As additional vaccine doses become available, the clinic looks to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.
“DHS believes that every Wisconsinite should have the opportunity to be as safe and healthy as possible,” Interim DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said. “The COVID-19 Vaccine is not just safe and effective—it also provides us with an opportunity to protect those in our state who are most vulnerable. The best way to ensure every Wisconsinite has the opportunity to get protected against COVID-19 is to make the vaccine as accessible as possible. Our partnership with AMI and our community-based vaccination sites will allow us to achieve that.”
AMI is a physician-owned and physician-led company that specializes in delivering health care solutions in some of the most remote, challenging, and under-resourced environments in the world, according to the press release.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified Rock County to be the site for the first clinic after careful consideration and identifying local needs.