Members of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class received tulips Monday at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe Branch during the Tulip Drop event. The event is held to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease and support the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class.
Bob Goessel and George Vestal attend the 2022 Tulip Drop at Roscoe’s State-line Family YMCA branch in Roscoe. The event is held to raise Parkinson’s disease awareness and to raise funds for the Pedaling for Parkinson’s program.
ROSCOE—Bob Goessel, who has to deal with Parkinson’s disease every day, was among several people who received tulips on Monday.
The Stateline Family YMCA branch in Roscoe hosted its Tulip Drop event that celebrates and honors community members who are dealing with Parkinson’s disease. April is Parkinson’s disease Awareness Month.
Members of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class were all given tulips provided by Nyrie’s Flower Shop in South Beloit. The class is offered because studies have found that pedaling on stationary bicycles is good therapy for Parkinson’s disease patients.
Michelle Taylor, an instructor for the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class at the Roscoe Y, said Nyre’s Flower Shop has provided tulips and flowers for at least 15 years for the event.
Fibs, a restaurant in Rockton, provides gift cards for members of the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class.
“We wanted to thank Fibs, for their support of our community and program,” Taylor said.
Taylor along with other instructors for the Pedaling for Parkinson’s class were hosting the event including, Erin Scott.
Goessel and George Vestal are two members of Pedaling for Parkinson’s class and both attended the event on Monday.
Vestal has been battling Parkinson’s disease for over 30 years. Vestal has been part of the class for several years now.
This was Goessel’s first year attending the event and Vestal has attended previous Tulip Drops.
“I heard about the class while reading, Beloit Daily News, and talked to my doctor about it,” noted Goessel. “All he had to do was sign a release and I was free to attend the class.”
“I was diagnosed three years ago and started this program the first of the year,” Goessel said.
“It has helped me greatly. After COVID, it was difficult to find time to work out, while working part-time,” Goessel said. “I would recommend this program to anyone who has Parkinson’s (disease).”