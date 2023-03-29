Stateline owner Stephanie Knueppel
Stephanie Knueppel, owner of Stateline Mental Health Services at 540 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, sits in her office. Stateline Mental Health Services recently underwent a large expansion and renovation project at the downtown Beloit building.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Stateline Mental Health Services has been undergoing an intensive renovation since Aug. 10, 2022, as part of an expansion project.

Owner Stephanie Knueppel purchased the building that housed a law firm next door (formerly Bolgrien, Koepke and Kimes) so the Stateline Mental Health building could expand, offering more space for clients, including an expanded lobby and front area.

