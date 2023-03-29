Stephanie Knueppel, owner of Stateline Mental Health Services at 540 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, sits in her office. Stateline Mental Health Services recently underwent a large expansion and renovation project at the downtown Beloit building.
BELOIT- Stateline Mental Health Services has been undergoing an intensive renovation since Aug. 10, 2022, as part of an expansion project.
Owner Stephanie Knueppel purchased the building that housed a law firm next door (formerly Bolgrien, Koepke and Kimes) so the Stateline Mental Health building could expand, offering more space for clients, including an expanded lobby and front area.
“We completely redid the front facade of the building,” Knueppel said.
Knueppel has served as Chair on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Beloit Association this past year and she is a full-time therapist at Stateline Mental Health Services.
Knueppel and her team liked the bricks on the adjoined building, but didn’t like the color, so they stained it to match their building. One of the primary goals was for the expansion to make these buildings appear as one, and three additional offices are being made for new therapists.
“We are always looking for new staff,” Knueppel said. “There’s such a need for mental health services in this area.”
The private mental health clinic at 540 E. Grand Ave., has provided psychotherapy and counseling services to the Beloit area since 2014, and their school-based mental health program started in 2018 has since been implemented in 10 school districts around Rock County.
Stateline proudly offers specialty therapy services as an alternative to medication, including cognitive-behavioral therapy, trauma-informed therapy, and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT). The mental health business serves individuals, couples and families of all ages and backgrounds.
Knueppel noted she probably could have found a new location that offered the additional space she needed and she could have avoided much of the expense and inconvenience the construction project require. She noted counseling is difficult, but it is even more difficult when construction workers are pounding hammers and using power tools. However, she chose to stay in downtown Beloit. Her husband urged her to relocate, but Knueppel was adamant about staying in Beloit due to a personal love for the area.
“I love downtown Beloit and I’m very invested in it,” Knueppel said.
She noted that part of the reason she feels so connected to Beloit is because it reminds her of her hometown in Kentucky. They’re both industrial, middle class towns with a liberal arts college, historical parts of downtown, and have a strong sense of community.
Stateline Mental Health Services takes pride in offering its clients a calm and healing environment, which is why it has been difficult recently to operate during construction.
“The noise has been a challenge,” admitted Knueppel. “We planned it very thoughtfully, in that we did it in phases.”
The construction was delegated to certain parts of the building in an attempt to manage the noise during working hours, but Knueppel cited a funny anecdote where the building shook during an online session with a client. She and her staff often joke about how disruptive the noise is, and have done their best to work through it because they’re determined to offer mental health services to their community despite distractions.
Stateline Mental Health Services looks forward to the additional care they can provide the Beloit community now that they have the additional space to accommodate it.