BELOIT — After 15 years in business, the Rock Bar & Grill has made a few changes at its scenic riverside location to provide a fresh new look for customers.

The dining establishment at 101 Maple Ave. has been one of Beloit’s favorite places for friends and family to meet, have a drink, share a meal or just unwind. It has been a favorite location for boaters, who can dock right next to the restaurant and come ashore for a bite to eat. It also has hosted several community events in its outdoor area which features pavilions, volleyball area and plenty of room for events such as wedding receptions and events such as Ribfest.