BELOIT — After 15 years in business, the Rock Bar & Grill has made a few changes at its scenic riverside location to provide a fresh new look for customers.
The dining establishment at 101 Maple Ave. has been one of Beloit’s favorite places for friends and family to meet, have a drink, share a meal or just unwind. It has been a favorite location for boaters, who can dock right next to the restaurant and come ashore for a bite to eat. It also has hosted several community events in its outdoor area which features pavilions, volleyball area and plenty of room for events such as wedding receptions and events such as Ribfest.
Construction began at the restaurant in January and the staff kept the restaurant open until Feb. 5.
“We did as much work as we could while remaining open,” said Jim Agate, co-owner of the Rock Bar & Grill.
The restaurant is renovating existing space and adding spaces for the staff and customers.
“The remodel is not to increase the size of The Rock,” Agate said. “Our goal is to improve workflow efficiencies for our kitchen and service team and to improve the guest experience.”
About 500 square feet has been added to the building that will help expand the kitchen and allow the business to add a new beer cooler and storage room, Agate said.
“The remodel will provide a more open floor plan for The Rock,” Agate explained. ”We have added more windows for an even better view of our property and the Rock River.”
About 20 more seats will be added along with a variety of seating options including tables, booths, high-top tables and pub tables with barrel chairs.
“The Rock will continue to be a sports bar,” Agate said. “With the remodel we will have around 20 TVs for all the games. We will continue to offer great beers by increasing our draft system to 20 taps.”
In addition to the increase in draft beer options, the menu will expand to include new dinner entrees, according to Agate.
“We will still emphasize our great burgers, sandwiches, salads and appetizers,” Agate said. “Of course we will continue to serve our famous jumbo chicken wings and offer our Friday night fish fry.”
The owners of the Rock Bar & Grill, Bill Lock and Agate, discussed making these changes in the spring of 2022.
“We worked with Angus-Young to design the layout and help with the furniture and fixture choices,” Agate said. “We are also working with Kavanaugh Restaurant Supply for the layout of the kitchen, bar and service area.”
The owners of Rock Bar & Grill also chose a local company to construct the additions to the restaurant.
“We are using Gilbank Construction,” Agate explained. “Along with Angus Young, they designed and built our pavilion and outdoor patio a few years ago. They were and still are great to work with. They are a local company and they use all local subcontractors which is very important to us.”
The staff of the Rock Bar & Grill wants to keep the community informed about the progress of the renovations.
“Our entire team is very excited about this project and we are all anxious to reopen and welcome our guests back,” Agate said in February after the restaurant closed for renovations.